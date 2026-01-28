Rays Lineup Would Receive Much-Needed Power Boost Adding Rangers Free Agent

The lineup for the Tampa Bay Rays is going to look a lot different in 2026 than it did at the end of the 2025 season.

All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe is now with the Pittsburgh Pirates after a trade. Outfielder Jake Mangum landed with the Pirates as part of that deal as well. Outfielder Christopher Morel was non-tendered a contract, and Josh Lowe, yet another outfielder, is with the Los Angeles Angels as part of another trade.

Taking their places will be Gavin Lux, acquired from the Cincinnati Reds in the three-team deal with the Angels, and Cedric Mullins, signed in free agency. There is still a lot to be sorted out with the final outfield spot that Jake Fraley, Johnny DeLuca, Ryan Vilade and Justyn-Henry Malloy will vie for.

Alas, even with all of those moves, a strong argument can be made that the Rays' lineup looks weaker right now than it did last summer. Replacing the power production of Lowe at second base will be incredibly difficult, but the lineup was lacking pop even before removing him from the mix.

Jonah Heim is great fit for Rays

That should have the front office still on the lookout for help this offseason. Their depth chart looks pretty set, but one position that could use an upgrade is catcher.

Behind the plate, Tampa Bay currently has Nick Fortes and Hunter Feduccia as its only players with Major League experience. It is one spot where another move could be made, and Jonah Heim would be the perfect addition.

Non-tendered by the Texas Rangers on Nov. 21, 2025, he would be a great buy-low option for the Rays. He brings a ton of experience to the table with 608 games played, and it wasn’t too long ago that he was an All-Star.

In 2023, Heim made the American League All-Star team, finishing the season with a .258/.317/.438 slash line and an OPS+ of 106. He hit 18 home runs and 28 doubles that year with 95 RBI.

Jonah Heim can provide Rays with power

Along with the All-Star nomination, Heim also won the Gold Glove Award that season, providing an impact in every facet of the game.

Unfortunately, he has not been able to replicate that level of success. But he would still provide Tampa Bay with a source of some power in the lineup should he be signed.

As noted by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, Heim has hit 68 home runs over the last five seasons, which is the 10th most amongst catchers. He has recorded at least 10 in each campaign during that span.

It wouldn’t completely replace Lowe, but it would certainly be a step in the right direction. As a switch-hitter, manager Kevin Cash could also get creative with making lineups, given his pretty drastic splits as a right-handed batter when compared to his numbers when hitting left-handed.

