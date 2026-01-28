Rays Expected to Give Exciting Prospect Chance to Start in 2026

As the offseason starts to come to a close for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team will be hoping to contend in 2026. While that might not be easy, there is a lot of young talent who could surprise some people.

It has been an extremely busy winter for the Rays, as expected. Coming into the offseason, Tampa Bay figured to be an active team, and they did not disappoint. While there was some hope that with new ownership, the team might make a surprise splash, they are instead operating as normal, with their top priority to get a stadium set up.

Fortunately, this is a franchise that is capable of operating well with a low payroll and has done so successfully for many years. This offseason, the team did make a couple of moves geared more toward the future. The decision to trade Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz was undoubtedly hard, but it has loaded up the farm system once again for the franchise, and that is a good thing to have.

Rays’ President Erik Neander recently spoke with Adam Berry of MLB about Jacob Melton, and the plan appears to be to let him compete for a spot in a semi-crowded outfield.

“We could get into camp, and maybe it's apparent that the time is now, and maybe it's like, ‘Hey, this could use a little more polish.’ We don't know,”

Melton Could Force Tampa Bay’s Hand

Of the young talent that was brought back this winter, Melton is the top prospect and also the one who could make an impact for Tampa Bay in 2026. The talented outfielder got a good amount of playing time for the Houston Astros in 2025, with the team being decimated by injuries. However, he might not have been quite ready for the chance, but he certainly gained a lot of experience.

Last year, he slashed .157/.234/.186 with seven stolen bases in 32 games played. Obviously, the numbers in the majors weren’t good, but what he has showcased in the minors is very impressive. In 35 games in Triple-A, he slashed .286/.389/.556 with six home runs, 17 RBI, and 12 stolen bases.

Melton very well could be a 20/40 type of player in the majors if he continues to develop. The Rays are in a good position in terms of outfield depth, so they could let the young prospect continue to develop in the minors if they deem he isn’t ready this spring.

