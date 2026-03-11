Rays' Outfielder Wisely Predicted to Have Breakout Season

As the World Baseball Classic dominates most of the storylines in the majors right now, spring training is still underway for the Tampa Bay Rays, and they are preparing for the start of the regular season.

While the results haven’t been great for the Rays in terms of their record, they have been without a lot of key players in their lineup for a good chunk of the spring now. Stars like Junior Caminero and Jonathan Aranda are playing in the WBC, and Yandy Diaz has been sidelined with a minor injury.

This is a lineup that the team rightfully has some concerns about their level of production coming into the year, but those three are undoubtedly their top performers. However, with some young talent on the roster as well, Tampa Bay will be hoping that they are able to have strong campaigns to help support the unit.

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN recently wrote about Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson being a potential breakout player in 2026.

Simpson Poised for Breakout Campaign

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Outfield production was a bit of an issue for Tampa Bay in 2025, and one of their top priorities was to improve it this winter. The organization signed both Cedric Mullins and Jake Fraley, who both figure to be starters most of the time. Furthermore, with a plethora of changes for the team, one player who is going to be back will be Simpson. The talented outfielder had a strong rookie season overall and now will be seeking to take a massive step forward.

In 2025, the rookie outfielder slashed 295/.326/.345 with 44 stolen bases. The 24-year-old is a real threat on the base paths, and that is undoubtedly his top skill. While he might not provide much power to the lineup, he did have a strong batting average to go along with his speed.

It will be interesting to see where the Rays might place someone with Simpson’s skill set in the order. If his on-base percentage continues to rise in year two, he could be a very viable option as the leadoff hitter for the team.

Getting on base and potentially even being in scoring position for the trio of Aranda, Diaz, and Caminero will be key for run production for Tampa Bay. Following a strong rookie campaign, Simpson being named a player who can break out is a wise choice. There is a lot to like about his potential, but now he will have to reach it.