Rays' Outfielder Showing Encouraging Signs of Development in Spring Training

As spring training continues for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team is seeking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign in 2025. In order to accomplish that, they will need some players to step up in what will undoubtedly be a challenging American League East.

This winter, the Rays were a franchise that made a lot of moves to reshape the roster. Due to the payroll not increasing until a new stadium complex is built, Tampa Bay will continue to operate the way that they have, despite new ownership coming in.

Fortunately, the front office is no stranger to being successful like this, and the team had a mindset of trying to compete in 2026 while building toward the future. While there is a mix of veterans and young players, the team will be hoping that it is some of the young guys on the team who will be able to shine.

In 2025, the Rays saw a breakout season from Junior Caminero. The talented third baseman emerged as one of the best sluggers in the majors, but he wasn’t the only young player on Tampa Bay to perform well.

Outfielder Chandler Simpson also emerged for a unit that struggled quite a bit offensively. However, despite the outfield getting overhauled this winter, Simpson has remained and is playing very well so far this spring.

Strong Spring Training for Simpson

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

In four games so far in spring training, Simpson has slashed .500/.500/.500 with five hits, one run scored, one RBI, and one stolen base. Furthermore, even though the game against the Netherlands didn’t count toward his stats, he performed very well against them as well, in a high-scoring affair.

As a young player for the franchise, it is great to see Simpson thriving early on. In 2025, he proved that he could be a valuable piece for the team with his ability to steal bases. Heading into his second year, getting on base more consistently so he can cause problems on the base paths will be key. Furthermore, being a bit more selective when running will also be something he continues to improve at.

While it is a small sample size, seeing development in the spring from a young player heading into year two is always a significant positive. Hopefully, Simpson will continue to perform well this spring and become a key player for the Rays’ outfield throughout the 2026 campaign.