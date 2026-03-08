Rays' Two Young Stars Performing Well at World Baseball Classic

With the Tampa Bay Rays still having spring training, a couple of their key young players have left to join their countries in the World Baseball Classic. So far, the Rays should be ecstatic about what they have accomplished.

While spring training is an important time for players to knock off the rust and get in shape for the regular season, the WBC offers meaningful, competitive games right out of the gate. Some of the players participating, especially the pitchers, had to start their offseason workouts a bit early to be ready for more usage.

For the Rays, they have two of their bright young stars playing in the tournament, with both Junior Caminero and Jonathan Aranda there. Both of these players had breakout campaigns for Tampa Bay in 2025, and the franchise is very high on both of them.

Caminero emerged in his first full season as one of the best power hitters in all of baseball. At just 21 years old, he was able to hit 45 home runs and quickly establish himself as one of the bright stars in the game. Furthermore, Aranda was able to prove that he can be the first baseman of the future for the team. Now, each has gotten off to a hot start for their countries in the WBC.

Young Tampa Bay Stars Performing Well

In his first game for Mexico, Aranda was able to go 2-for-5 with one home run and three RBI. For Caminero, he also had an excellent first game for the Dominican Republic, going two-for-four with a home run and two RBI.

For the Rays, seeing their two young stars be able to do this on the world stage is extremely encouraging. This is a team that, whether they will admit it or not, are likely focused a bit more on the future at this point than winning in 2026.

Furthermore, with the trading of Brandon Lowe this winter, it undoubtedly made the lineup worse. His absence will make the offensive production of Caminero and Aranda even more important.

So far, it has been great to see what they each have been able to accomplish in the WBC. Both of their respective countries have high hopes for the tournament, and they will be key parts of their success. When they return to Tampa Bay afterward, they will hopefully have a ton of momentum heading into the regular season.