This Area of Rays' Projected Batting Order Will Be Key to Success in 2026

With the regular season right around the corner for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team is starting to take shape for 2026.

As spring training starts to get rolling, the Rays will be actively trying to figure out how all of the new faces will fit into their plan for the upcoming season. This was a team that was really active this winter, and the roster is going to look a bit different.

Tampa Bay is trying to balance between being a contender and thinking about the future, and the roster reflects that. There will undoubtedly be some young players who will be getting chances to prove themselves as well for the team.

Currently, there are some spots in the projected lineup that could be liabilities on offense, but there are also some reasons to be excited about what the unit could accomplish.

MLB contributors recently projected what the Rays’ lineup would look like on Opening Day, and they highlighted that the projected Top 4 could be a strength of the unit.

Top 4 Needs to Succeed

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The projected Top 4 of the lineup for the Rays from MLB were Chandler Simpson, Yandy Diaz, Jonathan Aranda, and Junior Caminero. This is a talented group and one that could provide the team and the top of the order with a nice balance of power and speed.

In the leadoff spot, Simpson projects to be a good option in that role. Last year, he slashed .295/.326/.345 with 44 stolen bases. While he might not have a ton of power, he is good at getting on base and causing problems on the basepaths.

Following Simpson in the projected order is Diaz. The veteran slugger has been the subject of some trade rumors, but he is coming off a fantastic campaign and was one of the best contact hitters in the majors last year with a .300 batting average.

In the third spot, it was one of their breakout stars in Aranda. The talented first baseman is coming off a great year, and expectations will be high for him. Batting clean-up is the best player on the team in Caminero. The 2025 campaign saw him become one of the best sluggers in baseball.

Overall, this is a group that looks pretty strong and can provide some excellent balance at the top of the order. Unfortunately, what comes after this group is a bit more uncertain.

