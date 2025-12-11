Rays Have Discussed Young Starting Pitcher in Trade Talks With Astros

The Tampa Bay Rays have been involved in plenty of trade rumors already this winter, most of which have centered around their dynamic slugging duo of second baseman Brandon Lowe and designated hitter Yandy Diaz.

A bit of a logjam is being created in the outfield after Cedric Mullins and Jake Fraley were signed to one-year deals. A trade involving some players of that positional group could certainly come to fruition.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Rays have also been mentioned as a potential suitor for Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Swapping Lowe out for him would be a shrewd move for the front office and a bit out of character, given the long-term money the Diamondbacks All-Star is owed.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold for Tampa Bay, especially with their American League East rivals spending so much money already this offseason. The Baltimore Orioles provided the latest splash, signing Pete Alonso away from the New York Mets. That follows the Toronto Blue Jays' spending spree, landing Dylan Cease.

Shane Baz drawing trade interest from Astros

The Rays are not in a position to spend like that in free agency, which means making trades is the only real avenue to finding upgrades. This could be why they are entertaining trade talks with starting pitcher Shane Baz.

As shared by Chandler Rome and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), the Houston Astros have had discussions with Tampa Bay centered around the 26-year-old right-handed hurler.

Under team control through 2028, he fits the mold of what the Astros are looking for in their rotation. They need affordable and controllable arms, especially with ace Framber Valdez looking like he will be the latest homegrown star to depart in free agency.

Projected for a $3.1 million salary in his second go at arbitration, some early-career injuries played a part in his salary being lower at the onset of arbitration. However, the talent is certainly there for him to be a middle-of-the-rotation arm with upside.

A first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2017, he was originally acquired by Tampa Bay in the Chris Archer blockbuster in 2018. Between 2018 and 2022, he was a top 100 prospect in the sport, but he has yet to fully realize that potential.

There have been flashes of dominance, such as 2024, when he had a 2.03 ERA across 79.1 innings with 69 strikeouts. He was inconsistent in 2025 with a 4.87 ERA, but did up his strikeout rate with 176 through 166.1 innings.

While the production was a bit underwhelming, staying healthy and making 31 starts was a highlight for the talented righty.

Should the Rays actually make him available, plenty of teams would be interested and they will assuredly be looking for some upgrades to the lineup. Astros catcher Yainer Diaz could be someone they look to get back in a deal to add some pop to the offense.

