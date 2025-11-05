Rays Predicted to Send Two Stars to Mariners in Blockbuster Trade
The offseason has officially started for the Tampa Bay Rays, and the franchise will be excited about the new era that they are entering. With new ownership taking over, the hope is that the franchise will be able to find their long-term home soon.
While ownership will be working on where the team will be playing in the future, the front office is going to be active in trying to improve the team for both in 2026 and long-term. The Rays have always done a good job of finding that balance with a low payroll, and that is likely to continue.
This winter, the franchise will have a couple of significant decisions to make regarding some players, but they have the pieces in place to be a contender heading into next season. However, Tampa Bay could elect to move a couple of key veterans this winter, which would dramatically impact those chances.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently predicted some massive deals that could happen this winter. He highlighted that the Rays would pull off a blockbuster deal with the Seattle Mariners to send Brandon Lowe and Yandy Diaz to Seattle.
Trading Both Sluggers Would Hurt Tampa Bay’s Chances to Contend
While Lowe and Diaz are going to be mentioned in trade rumors frequently this winter, dealing them might not be in the best interest of the Rays. This is a team that could contend in 2026, but not if they move these two talented sluggers before the season starts.
If Tampa Bay pulled off a deal like this, it would be a clear indication that they aren’t playing to win in 2026. However, there are some pros to making a deal like this and the main one is that the Mariners have one of the best farm systems in baseball and the return would be very substantial.
While improving the farm system and getting young talent could help for the long-term, there are no clear choices to replace either Lowe or Diaz in the lineup in the immediate future.
For the Mariners, after just coming up short in the American League Championship Series, the team will likely look to be aggressive in improving their lineup this winter. They do have a couple of free agents, but adding Lowe and Diaz would be a significant improvement for them and help them contend in 2026.
Overall, while the Rays should always be listening to offers, Lowe especially feels like a player that they should hold on to this winter. Diaz is a little bit more expendable with the emergence of Jonathan Aranda at first base, but he was one of the best hitters for Tampa Bay last year and losing him would also be a blow.