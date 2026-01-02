Rays Predicted to Sign Astros' Free Agent Catcher to Improve Lineup

With the offseason continuing to roll on for the Tampa Bay Rays with the new year here, the team still has numerous questions that will need answering.

It has been a hectic winter for the Rays so far. This is a team that has made a number of moves already, and the roster is looking a bit different compared to last year. Even though Tampa Bay finished the campaign eight games under the .500 mark, this was a team that was performing well in the first half of the season.

Unfortunately, things went a little sideways during the summer for the franchise, and they ultimately didn’t have enough to contend. Coming into the offseason, the team had the desire to improve and snap their two-year playoff drought. However, there have been a few mixed moves by the team so far this winter, and a couple of significant trades weakened them for 2026.

There is still a long offseason to go, and Tampa Bay will undoubtedly make some more moves to improve. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently predicted what the Opening Day lineup for the Rays would look like. At catcher, he had them sign Victor Caratini to fill a void at the position.

Caratini Would Be a Nice Addition

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The catcher position has been a significant problem for the Rays, and adding some help behind the plate is certainly a top need for the franchise. With options being somewhat limited, adding Caratini would provide them a nice offensive boost behind the plate.

In 2025, the slugger slashed .259/.324/.404 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI with the Houston Astros. Currently, the top two options behind the plate for the Rays are Nick Fortes and Hunter Feduccia. Neither of them impressed offensively when given the chance in 2025 and adding someone like Caratini to provide some depth and insurance makes a lot of sense.

Due to the catcher position being a premium one, options in free agency aren’t great. The argument could be made that J.T. Realmuto from the Philadelphia Phillies is the best one available, but Caratini would be a solid choice as well.

As Tampa Bay looks to improve their lineup heading into Opening Day, the catcher position is a glaring weakness. While improving at second base following the trading of Brandon Lowe will be something to address, catcher has been an issue for multiple years now.

