Rangers' Free Agent Predicted to Sign With Rays Before Opening Day

With pitchers and catchers starting to report to camp, the start of the regular season is right around the corner for the Tampa Bay Rays. However, there is still a key position that is a bit of a concern.

As the offseason starts to wind down for the Rays, it has been a very busy couple of months. This is a team that has been one of the most active in trying to make improvements for their roster this winter, and they have certainly seen a lot of turnover.

In the American League East, there is a strong possibility that it will be a division that features three playoff teams once again. The four other teams in the division spent somewhat significantly this winter to try to improve, and that could be a problem for Tampa Bay.

While the Rays hope to be a contender in 2026, they do have a couple of looming issues on the roster that need to be addressed. Unfortunately, time is running out to make a move at this point.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the best landing spot for free agent catcher Jonah Heim being the Rays before the season starts.

Heim Continues to Make Sense for Tampa Bay

Texas Rangers pinch hitter Jonah Heim | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

For most of the offseason, upgrading the catcher position has been a need for the Rays. Currently, they are set to go into the season with Nick Fortes and Hunter Feduccia behind the plate. This is a position that has been an issue for the team for a few years now.

Heading into the campaign, that once again appears to be the case. While prospect Dominic Keegan could be a potential upgrade at the position offensively, he might still need some more time in the minors.

As an All-Star as recently as 2023, Heim certainly has some upside. However, he has not performed well over the last two years, and finding a starting job at this stage is unlikely. Furthermore, due to the struggles at the position for Tampa Bay, they could present him with that opportunity.

Overall, the former All-Star does make sense for the Rays to pursue, and he could become the starter if he can perform a bit better than in the last two years with the Texas Rangers. Unfortunately, this position once again appears to be an issue for the franchise, and it will be interesting to see if they do pursue him.

