Rays Prospect Could Become Useful Part of Bullpen in Near Future

The roster for the Tampa Bay Rays is starting to take shape for 2026, with their eyes set on improving upon a disappointing second half of the campaign.

Despite a strong start to the season for the Rays in 2025, things went south quickly right around the All-Star break. The team ended up finishing eight games under the .500 mark, and it wasn’t an ideal year for the franchise.

This winter, the goal for the team is going to be improving their depth and trying to make a run in a very challenging American League East. Recently, the team made a surprise move by not picking up the option of their closer, Pete Fairbanks. The right-hander was set to see a significant jump in his salary, and Tampa Bay must not have believed that they would be able to trade him at that number.

However, he is now one of the best options available in free agency and seemingly has a strong market that would have indicated that they could have gotten something in return for him. Furthermore, with him no longer on the team, it will create a bit of a void in the bullpen that will need to be filled. While there is some talent for Tampa Bay, they will likely be looking to see which young arms could make an impact.

Alex Call Could Become Bullpen Option in 2026

Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

As the bullpen will start to take shape without Fairbanks, Call is going to be a name to watch. Recently, he was added to the 40-man roster, which is an indication that the team likes what they have seen from him, despite injuries being a bit of an issue.

In 2025, he was impressive in Double-A, totaling a 2.30 ERA in 13 appearances. With the team adding him to the 40-man roster, the chances for Call to make an impact in the Majors soon seem likely if he can remain healthy. While the team would likely want to see him get more experience in the minors, there is likely going to be an opportunity for him in the Majors soon.

Call has some good stuff with a strong fastball and slider. With a strikeout per nine rate over 10.0 last year, he can generate swings and misses, which is always good coming out of the bullpen. It will be interesting to see what the plan for Call is going forward, but he will likely be a name to watch.

More Tampa Bay Rays News: