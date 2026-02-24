Rays Receive Encouraging Update Regarding New Stadium Plans

With spring training underway for the Tampa Bay Rays, the franchise recently received an encouraging update about their hopeful new stadium.

The 2025 season was a challenging one for the Rays. Following Tropicana Field being damaged during a hurricane, the team was forced to play their home games at the New York Yankees minor league stadium.

Furthermore, they also had an uneven schedule with home and road games due to it being an outdoor stadium in Florida. While Tampa Bay will be back home at Tropicana Field in 2026, the franchise and new ownership are hopeful to have a new stadium for the 2029 season.

Recently, the team received some more good news regarding their plans for a new facility.

A statement following today's meeting of Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/V3y8vtViNr — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) February 24, 2026

With Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida cabinet approving the conveyance of state land for Tampa Bay, it is another major step forward. The timeline is a bit tight to begin with to get this stadium and the surrounding developments built.

Overall, it is another important step in the right direction for the Rays to get their new stadium, and things seem to be moving pretty smoothly thus far. Hopefully, that trend continues, and they will have a beautiful new stadium in the coming years.