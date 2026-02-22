Rays Receive Excellent News Surrounding the Health of Star Pitcher

With spring training underway for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team will be hoping to get sharp before the start of the regular season. However, one player in particular performing well could be the key to success.

It was a very busy offseason for the Rays, who really reshaped their roster quite a bit. Following missing the playoffs the last two years, Tampa Bay shaking things up shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

With a desire to compete once again in 2026, it could be a bit of an uphill battle for the team with the American League East being so talented. However, there are some bright spots for this team and a reason to believe that they can contend if things go right.

One player they will be keeping an eye on is starting pitcher Shane McClanahan. The southpaw is seeking to come back following a two-year absence, and the hope is that he will be able to stay healthy.

McClanahan recently spoke with Adam Berry of MLB about how it felt facing live batters, and he was really pleased with how things went.

“It’s kind of weird to go throttle out there and trust it and just kind of feel it out,” he said. “I think [it was], honestly, about 80 percent. I really wasn’t trying to do too much. I was just trying to get the arm up and just be under control and not overthrow.”

McClanahan Could Be a Difference Maker

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Since their star left-hander has been sidelined, the Rays haven’t made the playoffs in each of the last two years. The absence of their ace is certainly a reason why that has happened and getting him back on the mound in 2026 will be key for their success.

When healthy, he has been a two-time All-Star and one of the best left-handers in the game. However, it is going to be hard to know what to expect from him after missing so much time. There very well could be some rust to knock off, but a recent workout for him was very encouraging.

After admittedly not going 100 percent, McClanahan was hitting in the mid-to-upper 90s with his fastball in live action against some teammates. If he can continue to build on that while getting his confidence back up, and he can be healthy, the Rays will have a difference-maker at the top of their rotation.

Tampa Bay will obviously be very cautious with him returning, but early indications have been good. As he continues to ramp up, McClanahan has all the makings of the x-factor for the team.