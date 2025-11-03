Rays Receive Shocking Prediction for Outcome in 2026 AL East Standings?
Now that the World Series has finally come to a close and the Los Angeles Dodgers have been crowned as repeat champions, the offseason has officially begun for the Tampa Bay Rays.
In 2025, the Rays had a bit of a tale of two seasons with the team being a contender in the first half and then falling well under the .500 mark. Due to some struggles in the summer, the team understandably became sellers at the deadline which contributed to them not performing as well.
Overall, the team finished with a positive run differential and was ranked in the middle of the pack in a lot of statistical categories. They likely should have had a better final record than they did, but it was undoubtedly a disappointing campaign.
Now, with new ownership taking over, the hope is that the team will enter a new era. The first order of business will be to find a permanent home for the team, and that should then result in some increased revenue. With the team likely to look very similar, they have a strong baseline for what 2026 could look like
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently predicted what the American League East would look like in 2026 and for the Rays, he had them finishing in last place with a 79-83 record.
Will the Rays Finish Last?
What is going to be arguably the biggest challenge for Tampa Bay is the division that they play in. The AL East was arguably the best division in baseball with three teams making the playoffs. That is something that isn’t likely to change with the Toronto Blue Jays coming just one win away from winning the World Series.
Furthermore, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox don’t appear like teams that will be getting worse next year. One team that, like the Rays, is a bit of a wild card is the Baltimore Orioles. After making the playoffs two straight years, the Orioles missed the postseason in 2025.
Coming into the winter, Tampa Bay will have a couple of decisions to make regarding some key players. They could elect to move a veteran or two to help reallocate some money into other areas where they could seek some upgrades.
When it comes to how the team will perform in 2026, a lot will depend on what they decide to do this winter. If the Rays are able to add to a couple of positions of need, they should be able to finish above .500.