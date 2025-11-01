Rays Send Talented Pitcher to Mets in Hypothetical Trade Proposal
The Tampa Bay Rays will be starting up their offseason very soon with the 2025 campaign coming to an end on Saturday night. As a new champion will be crowned in Game 7, other teams like the Rays will be anxious to get their offseason started.
In 2025, there were some ups and downs for the franchise with the team being a contender early on and then falling apart during the summer. When it became clear that the team wasn’t going to make the playoffs, they became sellers at the trade deadline and moved some veterans.
Even though they moved some players, they also elected to hold on to a couple as well. Once the offseason starts up, they will have to make a couple of decisions on options for players. Luckily, those decisions should be rather easy for Tampa Bay, but it doesn’t mean that they will be holding on to them throughout the winter.
One player that seems like a logical candidate to be dealt is closer Pete Fairbanks. The right-hander is set to make north of $10 million, which seems steep for the Rays to pay. However, if they elect to move him, they will have no shortage of suitors, one of which could be the New York Mets. In this hypothetical trade proposal, the Rays deal Fairbanks for a talented infield prospect.
Mets Receive: Pete Fairbanks
Rays Receive: Colin Houck
With a lot of uncertainty regarding who will be coming back to the Mets in 2026, the team could be active in the trade market this winter. One of their top needs could be in their bullpen, depending on what happens with Edwin Diaz.
The talented closer is set to be a free agent and will likely have a strong market. New York would likely want him to return, but they also have other needs to address. Regardless of whether or not Diaz stays or leaves, Fairbanks could be a strong option for them in the trade market.
Fairbanks could either be the closer for the Mets or be an elite setup man for Diaz. This summer, New York was aggressive in trying to improve their bullpen and the results were a bit mixed. However, it is a clear indication that they were prioritizing improving the unit.
Heading back to Tampa Bay would be a talented young shortstop in Colin Houck. The Mets aren’t short on prospects to deal, and the slugger could be enough for a one-for-one swap with the Rays.
At just 21 years old, Houck is still developing, but he showed some good signs in 2025. Last season, he slashed .228/.315/.384 with 10 home runs, 54 RBI, and 14 stolen bases. With a trade being logical, Houck would be a nice return for Fairbanks.