Rays Send Slugger to Mariners for Prospects In Hypothetical Trade Proposal

Which slugger does the Tampa Bay Rays send in this trade proposal?

May 12, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Hat and glove of Seattle Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon (9) sits in dugout during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
May 12, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Hat and glove of Seattle Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon (9) sits in dugout during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The start of the offseason is right around the corner for the Tampa Bay Rays, and they will be anxiously awaiting trying to make some improvements for the 2026 campaign. 

This winter, the Rays are going to be a fascinating team to watch. Tampa Bay figures to have a couple of veterans that they could elect to move on the trade market, with some being more likely to be dealt than others. Furthermore, while they might look to sell some veterans, they could reinvest that money saved right back into the team to help in some other areas. 

Of the veterans who could be dealt, closer Pete Fairbanks is going to have his name mentioned frequently in rumors based on how much he will likely be making in 2026. However, another player who could make sense for the team to deal is Yandy Diaz. 

Even though he is coming off a fantastic campaign, he is 34 years old and mostly a designated hitter at this point. Due to the emergence of Jonathan Aranda, Diaz has become very expendable this winter for Tampa Bay. However, after the amazing year, there are going to be multiple teams who will likely be interested in his services. In this hypothetical trade proposal, Diaz goes to the Seattle Mariners for some prospects. 

Mariners Receive: Yandy Diaz

Rays Receive: Nick Becker and Griffin Hugus  

Tampa Bay Rays slugger Yandy Diaz getting a hit
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Trading the veteran slugger certainly makes some sense for Tampa Bay this winter. This is a team that likely isn’t going to see a massive jump in payroll right away with new ownership and paying Diaz a lot of money to be the designated hitter mostly doesn’t make a ton of sense. 

With a full year of team control, the return for Diaz would also be significant if he were dealt this winter. Coming back in return would be two top 30 prospects from the Mariners, with Nick Becker being ranked 13th in their system and Hugus being ranked 23rd. 

Furthermore, getting the two talented prospects in return and then allocating Diaz’s money to potentially the pitching staff or the catcher could help improve the team. Of the players to potentially be traded, the slugger makes a lot of sense, with some talented hitters coming up through the farm system that seem ready for a chance. 

Even though he had a fantastic year for the Rays in 2025, they would be selling high this winter, and it could be the right move for the team. 

