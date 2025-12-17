Rays Agree to $3.6 Million Contract With Former All-Star To Avoid Arbitration

The Tampa Bay Rays have been busy this offseason, making some changes to their roster. They had some weaknesses on their roster to address, and have signed a few veterans to help push the team forward.

In the outfield, they signed veteran Cedric Mullins to a one-year contract. Jake Fraley was also signed to a cheaper contract after being non-tendered. On the mound, some depth was added to the rotation with the signing of veteran lefty Steven Matz.

The Rays likely aren’t done making additions. They could use an upgrade behind the plate, and a consolidation of the outfield could be on the horizon. There are also trade rumors involving second baseman Brandon Lowe and designated hitter Yandy Diaz that persist.

In addition to finding talent outside of the organization, Tampa Bay has work to do with players already under team control. In mid-January, the deadline will come for the team and players who are arbitration-eligible to come to terms on a deal without going to a hearing.

Rays avoid arbitration with Shane McClanahan

Mar 1, 2025; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) throws a pitch against the New York Mets in the first inning during spring training at Charlotte Sports Park. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Rays entered the offseason with 17 players who were eligible for arbitration. Through various roster moves, that number was cut to 13. Now, it sits at 12 after Tampa Bay agreed to terms with starting pitcher Shane McClanahan.

As shared by Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the two sides were able to avoid arbitration, agreeing to a one-year, $3.6 million deal. That is the same salary that McClanahan was paid the last two seasons despite not getting on the mound.

The last time that the talented lefty pitched for the Rays was Aug. 2, 2023. He has dealt with a multitude of injuries since that point, which has kept him sidelined.

#Rays avoid arbitration with LHP Shane McClanahan, sign him for $3.6M.

Two-time All-Star is seeking to return to mound this season, having been sidelined since August 2023 with an assortment of arm issues. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) December 17, 2025

Prior to the injuries, McClanahan was developing into one of the better young pitchers in baseball. Through his first 74 Major League starts, he had a 3.02 ERA across 404.2 innings with 456 strikeouts.

A 130 ERA+ was produced along with a 3.36 FIP. He finished seventh in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2021 and was an All-Star in 2022 and 2023.

Getting him back on the mound will be a huge boost for Tampa Bay. However, it is fair to wonder what he can provide the team in 2026 and what kind of workload restrictions he will have after being sidelined for as long as he has been.

Under team control through 2027, the $3.6 million deal is fair for both sides. McClanhan will have a chance to prove he can still be the ace of the staff. Should he do that, he will be in for a sizable raise next winter, providing the Rays with immense value in 2026.

More Rays News: