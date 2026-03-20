Rays' Shortstop Taylor Walls Expected to Miss Significant Time

With the start of the season right around the corner, the Tampa Bay Rays have some unfortunate injury news.

It has been a very busy offseason for the Rays, who are seeking to be a contender once again in the American League East. This is going to be one of the top divisions in baseball, and things will need to go right for Tampa Bay to contend.

This is a team that will be relying on their pitching staff to likely carry the way, but the hope is that the lineup will be improved as well. The batting order does have some high-end talent led by Junior Caminero, but there are still some question marks for the unit.

The outfield is one area that they hope the moves they made this winter will help improve production. However, that wasn’t the only position that the team figured to have a need for this winter. At shortstop, offensive production was a struggle from the position in 2025, but they elected not to seek external upgrades.

Following a recent decision to option Carson Williams to Triple-A, it was once again going to be Taylor Walls as the starter. However, a recent oblique injury will likely sideline him for 3-4 weeks.

Walls To Miss Extended Time

#Rays Walls, sidelined by right oblique strain, said today “I was told the minimum would be 3-4 weeks.” — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 20, 2026

The injury to Walls is certainly unfortunate, with the shortstop having a strong spring at the plate. This spring, he has slashed .300/.391/.450 with one home run. While the sample size might be small, this was extremely encouraging to see for a player who didn’t provide much offensively in 2025.

Walls is a player who is certainly known for his defensive abilities, and he is one of the best in the league in that area. Getting positive offensive production to go along with his defense likely created quite the buzz for the team.

Now with him out for what appears to be about a month, the Rays will likely be turning to either top prospect Carson Williams or infielder Ben Williamson in a larger role. Both of these players have performed well this spring, and Williams, being the top prospect at the position, might be ready for his opportunity.

Overall, while they do have some good options to replace him, Walls was the likely starter for the team on Opening Day for a reason. Now, the depth of the team will be tested early, and they will need Williamson and Williams to step up.