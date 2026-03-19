Rays Shortstop Taylor Walls Heading To Injured List
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With only a week until the regular season gets underway, the Tampa Bay Rays have suffered a major loss in their lineup.
Shortstop Taylor Walls, the presumed starter for Opening Day against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 26, is heading to the injured list. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, he is dealing with a right oblique issue that he has been feeling since earlier in the week.
As a result, if Walls is injured, the team has brought top prospect Carson Williams back to Major League camp. He, along with Jacob Melton, another top prospect in the Rays’ organization, was sent to minor league camp just a few days ago as the team pared down the roster in preparation for the regular season.
This is a tough blow for Tampa Bay. Walls hasn’t proven to be much of a hitter at the Big League level yet, but he was performing well this spring. Across 23 plate appearances, he had a .300/.391/.450 slash line.
Taylor Walls is significant loss for Rays
Where he has made a real impact thus far is with his glove.
Despite playing in only 94 games in 2025 and registering 720.2 innings, he was a finalist for the American League Gold Glove Award. His +14 Total Fielding Runs Above Average was the best in the Major Leagues, per Baseball-Reference.
Williams looks to be in line for the starting job on Opening Day, which creates a massive opportunity for him to potentially take advantage of. If he can play well out of the gate, the starting job could end up being his for the long run.
As the top-rated prospect in the organization, the Rays are incredibly high on the former first-round pick. He possesses some incredible tools, highlighted by his defensive prowess and raw power.
Strikeouts have been an issue for him as a professional, but he was showing improvement during the spring, cutting his strikeout rate down drastically.
As Topkin noted, Tampa Bay could still consider other options for its starting shortstop spot. Ben Williamson, acquired from the Seattle Mariners in the three-team trade that sent Brendan Donovan to the American League West contenders, could see an expanded role as well.
Originally ticketed for a utility role in the infield, he could be more of an everyday role at shortstop depending on how comfortable manager Kevin Cash is handing the job to an unproven, yet high-upside commodity, in Williams.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. Previously, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.