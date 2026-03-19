Rays Shortstop Taylor Walls Heading To Injured List

With only a week until the regular season gets underway, the Tampa Bay Rays have suffered a major loss in their lineup.

Shortstop Taylor Walls, the presumed starter for Opening Day against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 26, is heading to the injured list. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, he is dealing with a right oblique issue that he has been feeling since earlier in the week.

As a result, if Walls is injured, the team has brought top prospect Carson Williams back to Major League camp. He, along with Jacob Melton, another top prospect in the Rays’ organization, was sent to minor league camp just a few days ago as the team pared down the roster in preparation for the regular season.

This is a tough blow for Tampa Bay. Walls hasn’t proven to be much of a hitter at the Big League level yet, but he was performing well this spring. Across 23 plate appearances, he had a .300/.391/.450 slash line.

Taylor Walls is significant loss for Rays

Aug 3, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls (6) singles against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Where he has made a real impact thus far is with his glove.

Despite playing in only 94 games in 2025 and registering 720.2 innings, he was a finalist for the American League Gold Glove Award. His +14 Total Fielding Runs Above Average was the best in the Major Leagues, per Baseball-Reference.

Williams looks to be in line for the starting job on Opening Day, which creates a massive opportunity for him to potentially take advantage of. If he can play well out of the gate, the starting job could end up being his for the long run.

As the top-rated prospect in the organization, the Rays are incredibly high on the former first-round pick. He possesses some incredible tools, highlighted by his defensive prowess and raw power.

BREAKING: #Rays SS Taylor Walls will open season on IL due to a right oblique issue. Felt it on Tuesday. That’s why Carson Williams is here today and seems likely to be the Opening Day starter but Rays could still consider outside options. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 19, 2026

Strikeouts have been an issue for him as a professional, but he was showing improvement during the spring, cutting his strikeout rate down drastically.

As Topkin noted, Tampa Bay could still consider other options for its starting shortstop spot. Ben Williamson, acquired from the Seattle Mariners in the three-team trade that sent Brendan Donovan to the American League West contenders, could see an expanded role as well.

Originally ticketed for a utility role in the infield, he could be more of an everyday role at shortstop depending on how comfortable manager Kevin Cash is handing the job to an unproven, yet high-upside commodity, in Williams.