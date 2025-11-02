Rays Should Seek Upgrade at Key Position in Free Agency This Winter
After a thrilling Game 7 victory by the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series, the offseason has officially kicked off for the Tampa Bay Rays.
First up for the team will be to figure out what they are going to do with a couple of team options that they have on some players. Fortunately, making the decisions to bring back Brandon Lowe and Pete Fairbanks should be fairly straight-forward for the franchise.
However, Fairbanks is set for a significant salary jump and that could result in the team seeking to move him this winter to help fill out the roster in other areas. With new ownership taking over, the team isn’t expected to see their payroll change much this winter, which will mean the front office might have to get creative to move things around to improve the roster.
Not having the closer being the highest paid player on the team could help with that, and Fairbanks would net them a nice return with his ability and being under contract for 2026. When looking at the roster, there are a couple of areas that the team should look to address, but one position seems key. Adam Berry of MLB recently wrote that the Rays should be open-minded when it comes to the catcher position, which indicates that help is likely needed.
What Will Tampa Bay do at catcher?
Production from the catcher position has been an issue for years now and the current situation behind the plate doesn’t raise a lot of confidence. As of now, Hunter Feduccia and Nick Fortes are the two expected catchers behind the plate, but neither performed well in 2025 for the Rays.
If the team is serious about trying to improve, finding a catcher is arguably the top priority. Unfortunately, options are going to be limited for the franchise. Catcher is not an easy position to improve externally, but adding a veteran free agent might be in the cards.
A potential reunion with Danny Jansen who they signed last year could be a possibility. He was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers at the trade deadline but was a positive contributor for the team behind the plate before he was dealt.
Another potentially bigger splash would be to go after J.T. Realmuto. The veteran catcher is hitting the open market and could be within the range that Tampa Bay would potentially spend. Overall, the team should indeed be seeking upgrades this winter to improve the position.