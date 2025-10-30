Rays Acquire Pitching Prospect From Tigers in Hypothetical Pete Fairbanks Trade
The Tampa Bay Rays will be starting up their offseason as soon as the World Series comes to an end and there will be some important decisions to make for the franchise.
This is a team that will be heading into the winter with largely the same team that they had to end the year, and that continuity is a major plus. With a few tweaks, there is reason to believe that the Rays can be a contender in 2026. While the American League is going to be tough, Tampa Bay proved in the first half of the year that they could contend.
Right when the offseason starts, they will have some decisions to make on options regarding a couple of key players. However, what they will do next is going to be a difficult decision. With Brandon Lowe and Pete Fairbanks likely to have their options exercised, the team will then potentially listen to trade offers for the two talented players.
Of the two, Fairbanks seems like the more likely player to be dealt based on his salary if they pick up his option. While he might be a bit pricey for the Rays, he could be a great asset out of the bullpen for contenders. In this hypothetical trade proposal, Tampa Bay sends Fairbanks to the Detroit Tigers for a talented pitching prospect.
Rays Receive: Owen Hall
Tigers Receive: Pete Fairbanks
It is going to be an interesting offseason for the Tigers with the looming contract decision for their ace Tarik Skubal coming. Detroit is going to have to make a hard decision this winter regarding him, but either way they should be thinking about being a contender.
Addressing the bullpen is something that the franchise will have to do this winter and Fairbanks could be a great option for them. With a good amount of experience as a closer the last three years, the right-hander could step in and fill that role for Detroit.
In return for the Rays, Hall is the 13th-ranked prospect in one of the best farm systems in all of baseball. The right-hander is just 19 years old but has a ton of potential as a second-round pick of the franchise in 2024.
Due to Fairbanks likely making $11 million in 2026, moving him makes sense for a team with a low payroll like the Rays. However, he is an excellent reliever and would instantly help the Tigers’ bullpen.