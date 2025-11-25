Rays Shrewdly Settled for $1.05 Million With Relief Pitcher To Avoid Arbitration

The Tampa Bay Rays came into the MLB offseason with a full plate of tasks when it came to their roster.

There wasn’t a team in baseball that had as many arbitration-eligible players as the Rays. Before starting the process of non-tendering players or designating them for assignment to clear space on the 40-man roster, Tampa Bay had 17 eligible players.

That number has dwindled as roster moves have been made. Several players were designated for assignment, headlined by outfielder Christopher Morel. Fellow veteran outfielder Jake Fraley was non-tendered, but the team has some interest in bringing him back.

Rays, Cole Sulser settle on contract outside of arbitration

Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The Rays were also able to avoid an arbitration hearing altogether in some cases, such as with relief pitcher Cole Sulser. Marc Tompkin of The Tampa Bay Times shared that the two sides settled on a $1.05 million contract for the 2026 season.

The insider also shared that this could be a split contract. That means Sulser will make one salary if in the Major Leagues and another if he is in the minors. As shared by MLB Trade Rumors in a roundup, via AP, the split deal is $600,000 on the farm.

His projected salary was $1.2 million, according to MLB Trade Rumors, so Tampa Bay is saving a little bit of money by taking this avenue.

Originally a 25th-round pick of the Cleveland Indians in the 2013 MLB Draft, the odds were certainly stacked against Sulser ever making a Big League roster. However, the Dartmouth College product made his MLB debut on Sept. 6, 2019, coincidentally with the Rays.

He arrived in Tampa Bay, along with designated hitter Yandy Diaz, in a three-team trade that also included the Seattle Mariners.

Sulser was well-traveled after that, being claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles less than a year later. In 2022, he was on the move again, traded by the Orioles to the Miami Marlins.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected him off waivers a few months after landing with the Marlins. He would be claimed by Tampa Bay and remain with the franchise for a few months before being granted free agency and signing with the New York Mets.

Cole Sulser pitched well for Rays in 2025

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

There was something the Rays liked enough with him that they brought him back, again, purchasing his contract from the Mets on July 26, 2024.

Sulser has been productive with Tampa Bay. In 18 appearances in 2025, he recorded a 1.99 ERA across 22.2 innings with 22 strikeouts and an ERA+ of 210.

He should be given a legitimate chance to earn a spot in the Major League bullpen this offseason and in spring training based on the success he has experienced already with the team.

