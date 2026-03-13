Rays' Slugger Appears Like Favorite for Final Spot in Outfield

As the Tampa Bay Rays get set for Opening Day, their roster is starting to take shape, and one of the position battles in the outfield might be becoming clearer.

With the World Baseball Classic and spring training both ongoing simultaneously, there has been no shortage of baseball going on. For the Rays, key players have participated in the WBC, gaining valuable experience on the world stage.

With Opening Day quickly approaching, the team has been making some moves to trim down the roster, and it is becoming a bit clearer how the unit will be assembled.

This winter, one of the top priorities for the team was to improve outfield production. This was a unit that did not perform well offensively last year, and they made it a point to shake things up.

In free agency, they added both Cedric Mullins and Jake Fraley to the unit, while also trading for a talented prospect in Jacob Melton. Rookie speedster Chandler Simpson will also be returning, and the team is undoubtedly high on him coming into 2026.

Currently, when looking at how they will set up the roster, Melton feels like he could be the odd man out to start the campaign. Going with Mullins, Fraley, and Simpson as the starters seems like the most likely outcome to start the year, but they will need to have a fourth.

Jonny DeLuca Makes Sense as Fourth Outfielder

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Jonny DeLuca | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While the starting unit might be set, who will be the fourth outfielder is also starting to become clear. With all three of the starters being left-handed hitters, there is going to be a bit of concern about the balance of the unit. Having DeLuca on the roster as a right-handed slugger who can play every outfield position makes a lot of sense, and he could find himself getting quite a bit of playing time as well.

Facing off against left-handers is going to be a bit of concern for Kevin Cash when it comes to managing his outfield, and Fraley will likely be the most commonly used player in a potential platoon with DeLuca.

The real x-factor in all of this will be Melton. If the young prospect is ready, Tampa Bay has to find him a spot with a plethora of playing time to develop. That seems a bit hard as of now, which should result in DeLuca making the team as a natural fit off the bench.