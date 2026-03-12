Rays' Prospect Predicted To Be in Running for AL Rookie of the Year

With the start of the regular season right around the corner for the Tampa Bay Rays, how they will shape their roster is starting to take place.

This winter was a busy one for the Rays. After missing the playoffs for the second straight season despite having a positive run differential, Tampa Bay looked to make some changes.

The Rays moved on from a couple of key veterans in the offseason to help create some more payroll and also strengthen a farm system that needed a little bit of help. Due to some successful years and some struggles with drafting, this was a unit that took a bit of a step back. However, they received a massive influx of talent this winter, and the unit is looking strong.

Now, while the franchise might be thinking about the future a little bit more than the present, the team will undoubtedly be hoping some of their prospects can make an impact for the team in 2026. One of those prospects that they have high hopes for was acquired this winter.

MLB Pipeline contributors recently wrote that Rays’ prospect Jacob Melton could draw some consideration for the AL Rookie of the Year by the end of the season.

Can Melton Get in the Mix?

Houston Astros left fielder Jacob Melton | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

As one of the top prospects in the farm system for Tampa Bay, the team would be very happy if he were able to move up to the majors quickly and take on a starting role. Melton was the top prize in the Brandon Lowe trade this winter, and he has excellent potential.

The young outfielder is already an elite defender, and he also possesses some good power. This winter, one of the priorities for the Rays was to improve offensive production in their outfield. Currently, the unit figures to feature Cedric Mullins, Jake Fraley, and Chandler Simpson as the starters.

When it comes to Melton, Tampa Bay wouldn’t likely want to call him up unless there are going to be enough at-bats for him to play every day. Currently, that seems unlikely with how the outfield is, that the opportunity is going to be there for him right away. However, that could always change if an injury occurs or if Melton plays so well that he has to be called up.

While winning the AL Rookie of the Year might be a stretch, he could certainly at least be on the ballot if the opportunity presented itself.