Rays' Slugger in Midseason Form Following Hot Start to Spring Training

The Tampa Bay Rays have been rolling through spring training, and one of their veterans looks like he is ready for the season to begin.

As spring training continues for the Rays, they have been focused on getting players some opportunities to showcase what they can do and potentially make the team in 2026. This franchise has a lot of young talent, and they will be hoping that some of those players take a big step forward in 2026, as star Junior Caminero did last year.

Following the decision to trade Brandon Lowe this winter, there is some concern about how the offense will be for the Rays. Losing their All-Star second baseman was a significant blow to the lineup, and players are going to have to step up.

Another veteran who has been mentioned in trade rumors this winter has been Yandy Diaz. The talented slugger is coming off a great campaign in 2025 and is going to be a key part of the lineup in 2026. So far in limited action in spring training, he has been fantastic for Tampa Bay at the plate.

Diaz In Midseason Form

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Even though the sample size may be small, Diaz is off to a scorching start to the spring. So far in four games, Diaz has slashed .571/.700/1.429 with two home runs, two RBI, and four runs scored.

The veteran slugger was really good last year and one of the best contact hitters in baseball. While some players have gone away from making contact and focus more on power numbers, Diaz has an excellent mix of both at the plate.

Coming into the campaign, while he will be an important part of the team, the question will remain about whether or not he will finish the season with Tampa Bay. If he continues to perform like he did last year, there are going to be several teams that will be trying to add him.

While he will be primarily the designated hitter for the Rays, he can still play first base as well. Due to how good the American League East could be this year, the Rays very well might be a seller come the summer. If that ends up being the case, Diaz is going to be a player who will likely be traded. However, hopefully the team is able to remain competitive, and Diaz will ultimately be a key part of that.