Rays Urged to Trade Veteran Slugger Before Opening Day

The Tampa Bay Rays have started up spring training, and that means that Opening Day will be right around the corner. However, whether or not the team will look the same as it does now remains to be seen.

With spring training underway, the Rays are starting to get a look at a lot of the new faces for the team. This winter, Tampa Bay made a plethora of moves to reshape the roster both for 2026 and years to come.

Due to the team still not having an increased payroll, they operated as normal this winter. Following picking up the team option on Brandon Lowe, they traded him to the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-team deal to acquire some more prospects. With an eye always on the future, the Rays could elect to move another veteran before the start of the season.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about one trade that the Rays should make before Opening Day, which is to deal star slugger Yandy Diaz to a contender.

Should Tampa Bay Deal Diaz?

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With spring training rolling on for the Rays, the team is undoubtedly hopeful that they are going to be able to compete in 2026. Due to the departure of Lowe already, the lineup has taken a significant hit as of now. While the team will be hoping that some of the new additions in other areas can improve the unit, he was an All-Star and one of the best hitters at the position.

Due to his age and contract status, Diaz is going to be a name mentioned in trade rumors a lot going forward. He was one of the most productive hitters in baseball last year and would be a great addition for a contender needing some help from the right-hand side of the plate.

Last year, Diaz slashed 300/.366/.482 with 25 home runs and 83. As one of the best contact hitters in the league with a .300 batting average, the veteran also still has a good amount of power in his bat.

If Tampa Bay were to trade him, it would be a bit of a waving of the white flag on the season. This is an offense that, even with Diaz, has some question marks and could have a hard time generating runs. While a trade before Opening Day might not make sense, evaluating where the team is this summer and potentially moving him then does.