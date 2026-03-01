Rays’ Talented Prospect Has Potential To Be Excellent Power-Hitter

As the Tampa Bay Rays continue through spring training, the team is getting a good look at some of the young talent in their system. Of their prospects, they do have one who has some appealing power.

With the Rays preparing for the 2026 campaign, there is undoubtedly some concern about whether or not they can keep up in the American League East. This is a division that is shaping up to be one of the best in baseball, and all of the teams spent quite a bit this winter to improve.

Even though Tampa Bay did add a couple of free agents as well, they didn’t spend anywhere near what the other teams did. Furthermore, a couple of trades were geared more toward the future than the present. However, the farm system for the team is certainly looking better, and the Rays will be hoping that another star or two can develop soon.

MLB Pipeline recently wrote about the best power-hitting prospect for each team coming into the year. For the Rays, it was first baseman Xavier Isaac who made the list.

Isaac Seeking To Get Back on Track

A Tampa Bay Rays helmet | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Following a very scary life-saving brain surgery, Isaac is getting back into the mix, and it is amazing to see that he is healthy. With him starting to be in the mix for games in spring training, it is a great indication that, first and foremost, he is healthy.

While there will likely be some rust after missing most of the 2025 campaign, Isaac was considered to be one of the best prospects in the system prior to having surgery. Now, he will be looking to prove that once again in 2026, and he’s got the power to make an impact.

Slugging has been considered a bit of a problem for the Rays heading into the year. Aside from Junior Caminero, it is difficult to identify another player who has 30-home run potential.

While Isaac likely won’t be making an impact in the majors this year, he is certainly a player to keep an eye on. According to MLB Pipeline, the talented slugger has a power grade of 65, which is pretty close to being considered elite. While there are some other areas of his game that he will need to work on, it’s hard to teach that type of power. Hopefully, the talented young prospect is able to stay healthy and pick up the start of his career where he left off.