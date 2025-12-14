Rays' Slugger Named Potential Fix for Major Area of Need for Giants

The Tampa Bay Rays have wrapped up the winter meetings and are continuing to try to improve the roster.

Coming into the offseason, the Rays were a team that had a desire to improve. After finishing the 2025 campaign with a record eight games under .500, it felt like the team could have had a better record. With a positive run differential overall, there were some bright spots for the team last year. However, when it became clear in the second half that they weren’t going to be a contender, they did move on from some pieces.

Now, Tampa Bay has entered the winter and has started to try to make some improvements to the team. However, as a team that is always mindful of the future, they do have a couple of veterans who could be prime trade candidates.

Whether or not they will deal players during the offseason or wait until the summer remains to be seen. However, there are plenty of rumors surrounding a couple of names.

Mike Petriello of MLB recently wrote about Rays slugger Brandon Lowe being a potential fix for the San Francisco Giants’ offensive woes at second base.

Lowe Would Complete a Talented Infield

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

In 2025, with Buster Posey taking over as the president of baseball operations, the Giants really started to get aggressive in trying to improve the team. Due to some surprise success in the first half of the campaign, they pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Rafael Devers. Unfortunately, the team struggled after the trade, but they are well-positioned to be a threat in 2026.

While their infield has a plethora of talent, they are weak at second base. Adding a player of the caliber of Lowe would be a significant upgrade for the team and help complete what could be a star-studded infield.

Offensive production has been an issue for the team in recent years, and that seems to be a focal point of Posey’s plan. The addition of Lowe would help with that without a doubt. Even though he makes a lot of sense for San Francisco to pursue, it would likely be costly.

The Rays are still in a good position to hold on to their talented slugger and potentially make a run in 2026. However, he is going to be a popular name mentioned this winter, and into the summer, he isn’t traded. Finding a second baseman with that type of power is rare, and Lowe holds a lot of value.

