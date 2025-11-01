Rays Star Junior Caminero Receives Shockingly Little Support for B/R All-MLB Team
The Tampa Bay Rays look to have something special brewing with a few of their young players on their roster. Getting the fan base excited the most is third baseman Junior Caminero.
He made his MLB debut near the end of the 2023 season and was a consensus top-five prospect in the sport heading into 2024. The Rays would call him up mid-August that year, and he has been with the Big League team ever since.
2025 was his first full season as a Major Leaguer, and his incredible potential was on full display. He hit 45 home runs and recorded 110 RBI, becoming one of the youngest players in baseball to reach those statistical plateaus.
Only 22 years old, Caminero is just scratching the surface of his potential. But, there is already so much to like about his game and approach at the plate. He possesses a beautifully violent swing and is in the conversation as owning the best power swing in the game already.
Junior Caminero had impressive season for Rays
His production at the plate is not going unnoticed, either. He made his first All-Star team this past summer and was named a finalist for the Hank Aaron Award.
Caminero was also one of the finalists for the Silver Slugger Award and a nominee to make the All-MLB Team this year.
The future is incredibly bright for the Tampa Bay star, with accolades, awards and honors likely coming his way. But he is going to have to wait a little longer to land a spot on the All-MLB Team in the opinion of Bleacher Report’s baseball writers.
They voted on the B/R All-MLB Team roster for 2025, and Caminero didn’t make the cut. In fact, he wasn’t even close in the race, with Jose Ramirez being selected unanimously as the third baseman.
Jose Ramirez selected to B/R All-MLB Team in landslide
Not a single other player at the hot corner received a vote, and it is easy to see why. Ramirez put together his second consecutive campaign of hitting at least 30 home runs and stealing at least 40 bases.
He has turned himself into one of the most consistently productive players in the MLB, regardless of position. And, he is doing it without much help around him in the lineup, especially after the Guardians traded Josh Naylor away last winter.
In addition to his excellence at the plate, Ramirez is a stellar defender at third base. There aren’t many players who provide the all-around elite production on the field as the Guardians' star does.
Not receiving a single vote is a bit surprising, but Caminero has a little bit of work to do if he wants to be on the same tier as Ramirez consistently in award races.