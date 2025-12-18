Rays Starting Pitcher Could Be X-Factor for Franchise Next Season

As the Tampa Bay Rays continue to try to improve this offseason, one of the most important things for the franchise might be the health of a key player.

It has been a busy winter for the Rays, who are trying to get back into playoff contention in 2026. That is going to be an uphill battle for the team in a challenging division, but they have never been afraid of the competition. While some of the teams in the AL East have spent a lot of money, Tampa Bay continues to be savvy.

With some needs on the roster heading into the winter, the Rays have started to address them. So far, they have added Steven Matz, who will be getting a chance to earn a spot in the rotation. If not, he was outstanding in the bullpen and could help replace Pete Fairbanks’ production.

While there is still work to do for the team, one of the most important things for the team might not be any new additions, but one of their key players being healthy.

Shane McClanahan Can Be X-Factor

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It has been a brutal and frustrating last two years for the talented southpaw. Due to his second Tommy John surgery and then a strange nerve issue, McClanahan hasn’t pitched since 2023. It’s no secret that missing that much time is tough, and it is especially so when he is a great caliber player.

When healthy, the left-hander has been one of the best in baseball with two All-Star appearances in three years. In his last season before the injuries forced him to miss time, he was able to total an 11-2 record and 3.29 ERA. As a 25-year-old in 2022, he was a true star, totaling a 12-8 record and 2.54 ERA.

As shown by what he has been able to accomplish when healthy, the Rays will be hoping that he will be back on the mound for the team in 2026. However, the team will be careful with him coming back after missing so much time and will likely ease him back into action.

It wouldn’t be fair to expect him to throw 200 innings after missing so much time, but the hope will be that he can be elite when he does. If healthy, McClanahan can be a complete difference maker for Tampa Bay’s rotation. Hopefully, he will have a regular spring training and be ready for 2026.

More Tampa Bay Rays News: