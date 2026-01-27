Rays' Talented Shortstop Deemed a Top 100 Prospect Entering Important Year

With spring training right around the corner for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team will be looking forward to pitchers and catchers reporting soon and getting the 2026 campaign underway.

This offseason, the Rays have been one of the busier teams in the league in terms of making moves. In typical Tampa Bay fashion, they have been both buyers and sellers this winter, while trying to find balance.

Despite new ownership coming in, the Rays are focused on getting a new ballpark squared away before they see their payroll make a dramatic increase. With that being the plan, still thinking about the future is what’s in the best interest of the team.

Following some of their moves this winter, Tampa Bay is certainly loaded up with young talent and one of the best farm systems in baseball. With numerous young stars emerging, the future appears to be bright for the Rays. However, one young player will be entering a pivotal year.

Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the Top 100 prospects in baseball. On his list, the Rays had four players in the Top 100, with shortstop Carson Williams leading the way at 55th.

Williams Has High Expectations

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Carson Williams | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Coming into 2026, the young prospect from the Rays is certainly a player who has the potential to be an X-factor for the team. Williams is one of the best prospects in baseball, and he has already been able to get some valuable experience in the majors.

While the stats might not have been good for Williams in 2025, getting a taste of the majors and how to operate at the next level is important for a young player. Even though he may have struggled offensively, his ability to hit for some power was on display, and that makes him a very appealing player.

At the shortstop position, the job seems very much up for grabs, with Williams expected to push Taylor Walls for the starter spot. While Walls is one of the best defenders in the league at the position, he doesn’t bring much to the plate offensively. If the young prospect can have a good spring at the plate, the job very well could go to him.

With some high expectations as the top prospect in the system, it will be important for Williams to have a good year with the Rays in 2026. If he can, the team will undoubtedly be in a better position to succeed.

