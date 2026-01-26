Rays' Top Prospect Ready to Take Next Step Following Early Struggles

With spring training coming up, the Tampa Bay Rays’ roster is starting to take shape, and the team will be hopeful for a successful season.

It has been a very busy winter for the Rays, and the franchise has seen a lot of changes over the last couple of months. Coming into the winter, Tampa Bay had a clear desire to improve a couple of areas, and they addressed that quickly in free agency.

However, while a few signings made the team better initially, they then traded some proven veterans for prospects. Finding balance and thinking about the future has always been important for the Rays, and that is still the plan going forward.

This is a franchise with one of the best farm systems in the league once again, and they will be hoping that some of those young players will be ready to take the step in 2026. With multiple Top 100 players, the emergence of one could be key for the team.

Rays top prospect Carson Williams recently spoke with Adam Berry of MLB about his first stint in the majors at the end of last season, and how that experience is going to help him going forward.

“Just having the knowledge of that month, month and a half … was huge, because I knew exactly what I wanted to get done and what I wanted to adjust, especially in the swing.”

Williams Ready to Shine

Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Rays are a team that likes to get their prospects some time in the majors the year before they are expected to contribute, and that is the case with Williams. As the top-rated prospect in the system and a couple of years in the minors under his belt, the talented slugger is poised to make an impact for Tampa Bay in 2026.

Heading into spring training, the team will likely have Williams and Taylor Walls battle it out for the starting spot at shortstop. With offensive production being a bit of a concern, Williams could be the answer at the position to help them in that area.

While it was good for the young prospect to get some time in the majors, he did not hit the ground running. However, the mindset that he has is undoubtedly a good one, and he has taken those struggles and turned them into a positive.

Hopefully, the talented shortstop will be able to have a strong spring and win the job right away. That momentum could carry him to a successful campaign, and that would be a major boost for the Rays.

