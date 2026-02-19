Rays Wisely Name All-Star Pitcher Starter for Opening Day Against Cardinals

With spring training coming up for the Tampa Bay Rays, the franchise has already decided who is going to be their starter on Opening Day.

It has been a very busy winter for the Rays, and the franchise is excited about getting back on the field in 2026. Following missing the playoffs the past couple of years, Tampa Bay shook things up a bit this offseason.

The team elected to move on from a couple of talented veterans by trading away Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz. Furthermore, they also moved on from closer Pete Fairbanks, whom they declined his team option.

While the departure of some key talent could be an indication that the team was looking to sell this winter, they were fairly active in free agency, trying to improve a couple of areas. With some additions for the starting rotation and the outfield, the hope will be that both of those units can become a strength for the team.

Of the two, the rotation has a high upside. It feels like coming into the year that this unit could be the difference maker for the franchise. Recently, they announced who their starter was going to be for Opening Day, and it was a wise choice.

Drew Rasmussen Wisely Named Opening Day Starter

#Rays news: Drew Rasmussen will be opening day starter. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) February 19, 2026

The 29-year-old right-hander was able to have the best year of his career in 2025, and it is certainly deserving of being named the starter for Opening Day. As an All-Star last season, hopes are high that he will be able to replicate that success going forward.

In 2025, he totaled a 10-5 record, 2.76 ERA, and a WAR of 4.4. He was undoubtedly the best pitcher on the staff last season, and being named the Opening Day starter is a great honor.

With the hopeful return of Shane McClanahan this season, there was certainly a chance that he could have been considered for the spot. However, the Rays are going to have to be very careful with the southpaw, and Rasmussen is deserving of being named the starter for Opening Day.

If both Rasmussen and McClanahan can stay healthy in 2026, this could be one of the best one-two punches in the entire league. Despite the division being a challenging one, having two All-Star-caliber pitchers can be a great equalizer. Tampa Bay will be kicking off the year on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals, and Rasmussen will have a chance to set the tone early.