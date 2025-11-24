Rays Veteran Slugger Named Potential Trade Target for Marlins This Offseason

The Tampa Bay Rays are going to be involved in a ton of trade rumors this offseason.

As the case always is with the team, when a player’s contract gets too pricy, the Rays look to make a move centered around them. That will be the case again this winter with several hitters who are going to garner interest on the trade market.

Moving established hitters would seemingly be counterproductive for Tampa Bay. They need more offense and two of their most productive sluggers, second baseman Brandon Lowe and designated hitter Yandy Diaz, are both considered among the best trade chips in the league.

It is easy to see why both of them are such popular targets, especially Diaz. He is coming off arguably the most productive season of his career, and at 34 years old, is showing no signs of slowing down.

Marlins mentioned as trade suitor for Yandy Diaz

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

He had a .300/.366/.482 slash line with an OPS+ of 136. Diaz hit 29 doubles, 25 home runs and recorded 83 RBI. Plenty of teams would love to add that kind of production to the middle of their lineup, and he offers a little bit of versatility, having experience playing first base and third base.

Who could emerge as a suitor for him? One team to keep an eye on could be the Miami Marlins. Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com shared bold predictions for this offseason, and one of them is the up-and-coming National League East squad being active.

“Perhaps they could swing a deal for Yandy Díaz with the Rays. Or they could conceivably go for a few short-term free-agent solutions that, collectively, add up to an intriguing offseason -- a Rhys Hoskins here, a Marcell Ozuna there and a couple quality relievers,” he wrote.

Like Tampa Bay, the Marlins are being included in plenty of trade rumors this offseason. They have two incredible trade chips with starting pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Edwin Cabrera, both of whom would require a major trade package to acquire.

Diaz would be great fit for Marlins

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

However, instead of trading away assets, Miami could look to add to its roster instead and make a push for the postseason. Diaz would be a nice addition to their lineup, with outfielder Kyle Stowers and designated hitter Heriberto Hernandez being the only starters who produced above-average numbers.

Despite the lack of offensive production, the Marlins went 79-83 in 2025. Adding a few pieces to the lineup could certainly elevate them to being playoff contenders in the NL.

The Rays and Miami have a relationship already as well. They made a trade during the 2025 season, sending catcher Nick Fortes to Tampa Bay for Matthew Etzel. These front offices could certainly come together on another deal in the coming weeks.

