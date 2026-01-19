Rays Were Reportedly Interested in Phillies Slugger in Free Agency

It has been a busy winter for the Tampa Bay Rays, but the team does still have a glaring issue they have yet to address.

While the Rays have been a very busy team so far this offseason, it’s hard to figure out whether or not they will be a better team than in 2025. Last year, Tampa Bay actually had a positive run differential despite finishing the campaign eight games under the .500 mark.

There was clearly some good talent on the team last season, but some injuries and being displaced from their home ballpark didn't help them in the second half of the year. After missing out on the playoffs the last two campaigns, the goal is to be a contender once again in 2026. However, the American League East is one of the best divisions in baseball, and contending is going to be hard.

Despite a plethora of moves so far, the Rays still have a glaring hole on their roster behind the plate. With options limited, it is going to be challenging to improve the situation at this point. Recently, they missed out on someone who would have made a lot of sense for them.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), the Rays were interested in Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto prior to him signing back with them.

Rays Expressing Interest Makes Sense

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

With the catcher position being an issue for Tampa Bay for multiple years now, Realmuto would have been a strong solution for them. Even though he might not be an All-Star caliber player anymore, he would have been an upgrade to both Nick Fortes and Hunter Feduccia from an offensive standpoint.

Both of these players got opportunities with Tampa Bay in 2025, but didn’t really impress, especially offensively. However, while interest in Realmuto made sense, the contract he received from the Phillies was a shocking one. The three-year deal, worth $45 million, is much higher than many believed he would get, and Philadelphia's missing out on Bichette undoubtedly helped him receive a better deal.

Now, with Realmuto off the table, it appears like the only way for Tampa Bay to improve behind the plate will be on the trade market. Free agent options are now minimal that would make a significant impact, and the team might be going into the year with the position as an issue.

More Tampa Bay Rays News: