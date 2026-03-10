Rays' Starting Pitcher Showing Encouraging Signs in Spring Training

With spring training rolling on for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team was able to see a very encouraging performance from one of their key free agent signings.

Even though the Rays might not have been big spenders this winter, they were active in shaking things up a bit. Coming into the winter, there were a few key areas that the team figured to want to address.

Behind the plate, the catcher position has been a bit of an issue offensively for them. However, they didn’t make any improvements there and will seemingly be going with the combination of Hunter Feduccia and Nick Fortes for now.

Furthermore, one area that was a need was in the outfield, and they brought in both Cedric Mullins and Jake Fraley to help improve a unit that did not play well offensively. Also, another need for the team was to add some depth to the starting rotation. While they added Nick Martinez late in free agency, they first signed Steven Matz.

Tampa Bay landed the southpaw on a two-year deal, and despite being a good relief pitcher in 2025 with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox, he will now be transitioning back to being a starter. In his most recent outing against the Minnesota Twins, he performed very well.

Matz Shines as a Starter

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Steven Matz | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Due to some struggles in recent years as a starter and getting the arm back toward that type of workload, there are certainly reasons to be concerned about him making the move back.

Against the Twins, the southpaw went four innings of shutout baseball, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out three batters. As someone who is going to either be the fourth or fifth starter for the Rays, getting positive production from him will be key.

So far, they have liked what they saw on Tuesday as a really encouraging sign for him, making the move back to the rotation. This was a unit that they wanted to be better and more productive at the end of the rotation, which will help with that.

If Tampa Bay is going to be able to compete in the American League East, the pitching is going to have to be what carries them there. While there will still be work to be done for Matz moving back to being a starter, he is off to a strong start so far this spring.