Rays' Starting Pitcher Continues to Make Encouraging Progress

The Tampa Bay Rays are getting closer to the start of the regular season, and one of their key players for the upcoming campaign took another step forward.

Coming into the 2026 season, it is a bit hard to predict how good or bad the Rays might be. This is a team that saw a lot of change this winter, and it felt like it was more geared toward success long-term compared to this coming season.

While they might have shaken things up, Tampa Bay is no stranger to being able to overachieve, and that is exactly what they will be trying to do. The American League East is shaping up to be one of the best divisions in baseball, and it won’t be easy for the Rays.

However, there are some reasons to believe that the team can be a contender if some things go right. While there will undoubtedly be numerous x-factors for the team, the performance of one player could really change the outlook for the team.

After missing the last two seasons because of injury, Shane McClanahan is back on the mound and participating in spring training this year. So far, the good news is that he is healthy, and the team will be trying to work him back into shape for the start of the year. On Monday, the southpaw took another step forward, but there were some bumps in the road.

McClanahan Continues to Progress

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As expected, after missing so much time with injury, there is going to be some rust, and there will be some tough outings for McClanahan. After a strong debut in spring training last week against the Philadelphia Phillies, the left-hander was roughed up a bit against the Detroit Tigers.

In 2.1 innings, he allowed three runs on three hits with one walk and one home run. While it wasn’t a great outing by his standards, he continued to get his reps in and went a little deeper into the game.

Furthermore, while he did get hit around a little bit, he was able to strike out three batters. While the results will matter soon, the most important thing is that the two-time All-Star is healthy and continues to progress. If he is able to be an All-Star-caliber pitcher once again, it would be a massive boost to the starting rotation. Furthermore, it would also create a dynamic duo with him and Drew Rasmussen at the top of the rotation.