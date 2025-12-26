Rays Will Need Talented Prospect to Take Step Forward in 2026

With the offseason continuing for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team will hope to continue improving heading into 2026. While some of that could be from external moves, it could also be from internal development.

The Rays are no strangers to having a lot of young talent on the team year after year. With a low payroll, they usually need their prospect to perform when called upon, and it generally works out. However, they have missed the playoffs the last two seasons, and that is a streak they would like to end.

So far this winter, it has been an interesting one for the franchise. They have made some moves to improve the team for the short term in free agency, but they have also traded key talent that would have helped them succeed.

Now, the team has some new needs following the trades, and they still have a few from when winter began. With some young talent in the system, they will be hoping that it develops and is ready to help in 2026. One player in particular they will be hoping to see improve is shortstop Carson Williams.

Rays Will Hope Williams Takes Step Forward

Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

As one of the most highly regarded prospects in the system, Williams is expected to be a potential starter for years to come with the franchise at shortstop. He was able to get his feet wet in the Majors at the end of 2026, following some trades and Taylor Walls’ season being cut short. However, the results weren’t great statistically, but he did showcase some of the talent that he has.

While working on cutting down his swings and misses is going to be key, Williams has a lot of power, can run well, and is strong on defense. While there is a lot to like, some more time in Triple-A might be beneficial for his development.

Fortunately, the team will still have Walls on the roster, who can be the starting shortstop. He is regarded as one of the best defensive players at the position in baseball, but staying healthy and being productive on offense has been a challenge.

While it could be Walls getting a majority of the work at shortstop in 2026, Williams will be called upon at some point to prove himself. After getting some time in the Majors at the end of the year, the franchise hopes that it can help his development going forward.

