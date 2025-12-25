4 Things Rays Fans Will Have on Their Christmas Wish List This Year

The Tampa Bay Rays have been very active this offseason, addressing a few weaknesses on the roster for 2026 and improving their outlook into the future.

Veteran outfielder Cedric Mullins signed a one-year deal, and left-handed pitcher Steven Matz agreed to a two-year deal. They also brought back outfielder Jake Fraley on a one-year deal after being non-tendered.

The Rays also completed two major trades. Second baseman Brandon Lowe landed with the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-team deal that also included the Houston Astros. Starting pitcher Shane Baz was sent to the Baltimore Orioles in a surprising blockbuster.

While the team looks a little weaker right now, their long-term outlook has improved with several prospects being acquired. It is nice seeing the team being active, but there is more work to be done.

Here are four things every Tampa Bay fan likely has on their Christmas wish list for the remainder of the offseason.

Harrison Bader

Oct 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Harrison Bader before game one of the NLDS round of the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Mullins is a solid addition to the Rays outfield if he can regain the form he showed early in 2024 and years prior. Fraley should help as well, but there is still a need for Tampa Bay to get a little more right-handed in its lineup.

Signing another outfielder, especially with Jake Mangum also heading to the Pirates, would be a good idea. Someone of the caliber of Harrison Bader would be a great addition, especially with how good a defender he is.

Starting him in center with Mullins, Fraley, Josh Lowe and Chandler Simpson also in the mix would give the Rays a dynamic, versatile group for Kevin Cash to deploy. As the offseason goes along,

Catcher Upgrade

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Nick Fortes (40) hits a single against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Long-term, Tampa Bay looks set behind the plate. They acquired 2025 first-round pick Caden Bodine from the Orioles as part of the return package for Baz.

However, he is likely years away from contributing at the Major League level. Right now, it looks like Nick Fortes and Hunter Feduccia will be handling duties at the plate. If the team can find an upgrade, they shouldn’t hesitate to pull the trigger.

In free agency, J.T. Realmuto remains available, as does Victor Caratini. On the trade front, someone such as Dalton Rushing of the Los Angeles Dodgers makes for an intriguing target since he is blocked by Will Smith.

Ketel Marte

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte (4) scoops up a ground ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix, on Sept. 24, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the ultimate prize in the eyes of Rays fans. After trading away Lowe, there is a gaping hole at second base, and there isn’t an internal option that jumps out as an obvious replacement for the two-time All-Star.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are seeking pitching in return for their second base All-Star and Tampa Bay has great organizational depth on the mound. Trading Drew Rasmussen or Ryan Pepiot would be a tough pill to swallow, especially with Baz already gone.

But, they can build a strong package with high-upside young arms such as Ty Johnson, Brody Hopkins, Joe Boyle and Ian Seymour. Veteran slugger Yandy Diaz could also be used as part of the trade package, but it is hard to envision the Rays moving another above-average bat when their offense is already lacking.

Starting Pitching Depth

Sep 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryan Pepiot (44) throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

This was an underrated need for the franchise before Baz was traded. Now that he is gone, and Adrian Houser signed a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, some depth for the rotation is needed.

Matz is a good addition, but he has spent parts of the last four years as a relief pitcher. Shane McClanahan is returning, but it is anyone’s guess what he can provide since he hasn’t been on a Major League mound since August 2023.

That uncertainty behind Rasmussen and Pepiot makes it hard to believe Tampa Bay would trade either of them, but nothing is off the table with how the Rays operate. Bringing on at least one more established arm would make sense.

A reunion with Zach Eflin or Zack Littell is right up their alley. Or, maybe they could convince a veteran of Justin Verlander or Max Scherzer’s ilk to join the squad and help lead and elevate a young team.

