Royals Listed as Potential Trade Partner With Rays for Star Slugger
With the offseason well underway for the Tampa Bay Rays already, the team will be seeking to make some improvements this winter to get back into contention in 2026.
The second half of the 2025 campaign didn’t go well for the team, and they will be focused on staying healthy and putting together a full year of good baseball. Fortunately, there is reason to believe that the Rays can be a strong team this coming season.
There is a lot of young talent in place for the franchise, both in the lineup and the pitching staff. Furthermore, there are also some good veteran pieces that have been performing well. Recently, the team made a surprise move to let closer Pete Fairbanks head to free agency after declining his option.
That move raised a lot of eyebrows, with the right-hander being seen as a prime trade candidate this offseason. However, Tampa Bay must not have thought that they would have been able to deal him in a timely manner, and instead, he is now a free agent. Due to this move, the question has been raised of whether or not some other veterans could be on the move.
Mike Axisa of CBS Sports recently wrote about Rays slugger Brandon Lowe being a good fit for the Kansas City Royals this winter in a trade.
Trading Lowe Would Be a Significant Blow
After missing the playoffs in 2025, the Royals are a team that could be looking for some affordable upgrades for their lineup. This is a team that usually has a strong pitching staff, but scoring runs can be an issue at times. With an excellent talent in Bobby Witt Jr. at shortstop, Lowe would be a great fit alongside him.
While Lowe would be a massive upgrade for the Royals offensively, it would also be a significant blow to the Rays’ offense if they dealt him. Tampa Bay had a reasonably solid lineup when healthy in 2025, and the slugger was a key contributor. As an All-Star last year, there isn’t a current member on the roster who would be able to replace the type of production that he brought to the table.
With a full season left on his deal, moving Lowe would generate a solid return for the Rays if they dealt him. However, it would also be an indication that they won’t be competing in 2026.