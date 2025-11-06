Rays Make Easy Decision Regarding Option of All-Star Slugger
The Tampa Bay Rays are getting prepared for what could be a wild offseason for the franchise with the potential to shake things up a bit.
In 2025, this was a team that was a contender in the first half of the year, in what became one of the most challenging divisions in baseball this year. The American League East featured the AL Champions in the Toronto Blue Jays and then two other playoff teams in the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, also making the postseason.
As the season progressed, Tampa Bay started to struggle during the summer, and they elected to be sellers at the trade deadline. This resulted in the team finishing the year eight games under .500, but despite the poor record, there is reason to believe that they can contend in 2026.
Recently, the Rays made one of their most critical early decisions this winter by picking up the team option on All-Star slugger Brandon Lowe.
This was a bit of a no-brainer for the franchise, considering how well he performed in 2025. Last season, he slashed .256/.307/.477 with 31 home runs and 83 RBI. It was one of the best years in his career, and he was rightfully named to the All-Star Game.
As a second baseman, there are few players at that position who have the slugging abilities of Lowe. While he might not be the best defender, he more than makes up for that at the plate. Another key for him in 2025 was that he was able to stay on the field. Staying healthy has been a bit of an issue for the slugger, but he played in 134 games, which was the most since 2021.
While it might have been a no-brainer for the team to pick up his option, the real tough decision now comes for the franchise. With Lowe entering his final year under team control, Tampa Bay is notorious for trading players like that to recoup some prospects before losing them for nothing in free agency.
If the Rays were to make their All-Star second baseman available, they would have numerous suitors this winter. Lowe is arguably the best offensive second baseman in the league, and teams that need help on offense would jump at the opportunity to acquire him. While the decision to pick up the option was easy, what they do next will be interesting to watch.