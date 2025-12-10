Top Prospect Could End Up Solving Major Need at Catcher for Rays Next Season

The Tampa Bay Rays have entered the winter meetings, and the franchise should be very busy with a couple of players they might trade. Also, they have some needs they will look to address.

Coming into the offseason, the Rays were a team that figured to be seeking some improvements while still being mindful of their spending. Even with new ownership coming in, payroll isn’t expected to increase just yet, with the desire to get a new stadium for the franchise.

Fortunately, the front office knows how to operate with a lack of spending, and they generally do an excellent job. So far, they have already saved a good amount of money when they elected not to pick up the team option for Pete Fairbanks. While this was a surprise for the team, he was set to make a lot of money this coming year.

Now, with the winter meetings here, it will be interesting to see how Tampa Bay looks to attack things. They still have a few needs despite adding a couple of outfielders already, but some help might be found internally.

Adam Berry of MLB recently wrote about a key prospect as a player to watch for the franchise heading into the winter.

Dominic Keegan Could Be the Answer at Catcher

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

One position that has been a problem for the team in recent years on offense has been at catcher. This is a spot that the team hasn’t been able to generate consistent offense from, and that is a concern. While Danny Jansen was solid for the team in 2025, they traded him at the deadline.

This resulted in Nick Fortes and Hunter Feduccia taking over at the position, and neither was overly impressive. While the duo was good defensively for the franchise, neither provided much on offense. Currently, these are the two most logical options for the team, but it could be a prospect that ends up as the starter for the team.

Keegan was recently moved to the 40-man roster, and that is an indication that Tampa Bay likely believes he will be ready for a chance in the Majors soon. In the minors, he showcased some good offensive ability, and that could be what ends up getting him a chance in 2026.

Overall, the position currently stands as a weakness of the team. If they end up not addressing it in free agency, it could be an indication that they believe Keegan could be ready to shine in the near future.

More Tampa Bay Rays News: