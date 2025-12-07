Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Could Be Option for Rays to Replace Pete Fairbanks

With the winter meetings set to start on Sunday in Florida, the Tampa Bay Rays will be seeking some improvements for their team.

Despite finishing the campaign eight games under .500, the Rays showed some promising things in 2025. This was a team that was a contender in the first half of the season, but unfortunately, couldn’t sustain it for the entire year.

Adding some depth and improving a couple of key areas was the goal for the team coming into the winter, and that process has begun. One area that the franchise has already improved is in the outfield. The additions of Cedric Mullins and Jake Fraley should provide a spark for the offense in that area.

While it was good to see the team make some improvements in that area, they did suffer a significant loss in another area when they elected to let Pete Fairbanks go to free agency rather than picking up his team option.

The talented closer is now one of the best free agents available, and while the bullpen has some talent, adding another arm or two makes sense before the start of the year.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about relief pitcher Michael Kopech being a potential low-risk, high-reward option for the Rays to provide some depth for their bullpen.

Kopech Could Provide a Boost

Since Tampa Bay elected to let Fairbanks go, they clearly aren’t going to be looking to make an impact addition for the unit. This is a team that is going to prioritize spending in other areas, and that is totally understandable.

However, while the team will seek upgrades in other areas, there is no denying that losing Fairbanks is a significant blow. In 2025, he saved 27 games and totaled a 2.83 ERA. It’s easy to understand why he is being considered a top option in free agency.

With the right-hander gone, finding a potential replacement could come in the form of Kopech. The right-hander has had injury problems in the past and barely pitched in 2025. However, a pitcher like Kopech will be looking to prove himself, and Tampa Bay could provide him with that opportunity.

The right-hander pitched really well for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024, totaling a 1.13 ERA in 24 innings pitched. If he can be healthy, he could be a solid option at a likely reasonable cost for the Rays to try and replace Fairbanks with.

