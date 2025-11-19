Veteran Outfielders Being Designated for Assignment Headline Rays Roster Shake Up

Nov. 18 was an important day for the Tampa Bay Rays because it was the deadline to protect prospects from the Rule 5 Draft by adding them to the 40-man roster. It led to a flurry of moves being made.

In a move that many saw coming eventually, Christopher Morel was designated for assignment. He was viewed as a non-tender candidate this winter, but things didn’t even get to that point with the Rays opting to move on now.

Along with him, the team decided to also designate Jake Fraley for assignment. His time with the franchise was short-lived, being claimed off waivers from the Atlanta Braves on Nov. 6 and being removed from the roster not even two weeks later.

Rays protect three prospects from Rule 5 Draft

Their removal from the roster meant being able to add some prospects. Catcher Dominic Keegan, the No. 15-ranked prospect in the organization, is now protected from the Rule 5 Draft. There is certainly a chance he is competing for a spot on the Major League roster during spring training.

Another top 30-ranked prospect, infielder Jadher Areinamo, who is No. 24, is no longer going to be in the Rule 5 Draft pool. He has been performing at an incredibly high level in the Venezuelan Winter League and forced his way into being protected.

Joining those two on the 40-man roster is right-handed pitcher Alex Cook. He isn’t a top 30-ranked prospect, but Tampa Bay felt strongly enough to ensure no one could snag him away.

The Rays also completed a trade with the Chicago White Sox. Right-handed pitchers Yoendrys Gomez and Steven Wilson are coming to Tampa Bay in exchange for infielder Tanner Murray and outfielder Everson Pereira.

In a surprising turn of events, the team opted against placing infielder Cooper Kinney on the 40-man roster. A first-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, selected ahead of the team’s current top prospect, Carson Williams, he has battled injuries throughout his professional career.

If he can find a way to stay on the field, he has the tools to help at the Major League level. But the ailments have somewhat stunted his growth, with only 336 games played as a professional to this point.

Kinney is one of 10 first-round draft picks who were not protected by their teams and added to the 40-man roster. That means they are eligible for the Rule 5 Draft and could have new homes in a few weeks when the draft is held during the Winter Meetings.

