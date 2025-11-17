Rays Have Several Important but Easy Decisions To Make Ahead of Rule 5 Draft

The Tampa Bay Rays have already made some changes to their roster this offseason, cleaning things up.

Six players were designated for assignment to make space for players who were already acquired from outside of the organization or coming off the injured list. A few of them, such as right-handed pitchers Cole Wilcox and Chris Gerber, were traded afterward.

After those moves, the Rays currently have a full 40-man roster. However, more moves are likely coming ahead of the Rule 5 Draft.

Tampa Bay has three of their top 30 prospects who are not currently protected from the Rule 5 Draft: Catcher Dominic Keegan, second baseman/third baseman Cooper Kinney and shortstop Jadher Arienamo. They are ranked Nos. 15, 17 and 23, respectively.

Rays have easy decision protecting top prospects from Rule 5 Draft

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Given how the Rays have handled business for years and the budget they operate with, it is hard to envision them not protecting top 30 prospects. Especially players who play the exact positions they are looking for help this offseason.

With short and long-term needs behind the plate, it is a near certainty that Keegan will be protected. He could make his Major League debut this year as an offensive-minded backstop who is improving defensively after not being a full-time catcher until recently.

Injuries have derailed Kinney’s professional career to this point. He was selected ahead of Carson Williams, now the franchise’s top prospect, in the 2021 MLB Draft.

A versatile infielder was one of the team’s under-the-radar needs this offseason. If Kinney proves healthy, he has the batting profile to help the team while providing depth across the diamond.

Areinamo is the furthest away from the Big Leagues of the three but offers some real upside. He was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Danny Jansen ahead of the MLB trade deadline this past summer and offers some excellent versatility.

Keegan, Kinney and Areinamo have major upside for Rays

Wm. Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If he can focus on cutting down his chase rate at the plate, he will continue moving through the minor leagues. His hit tool and glove are both highly-regarded, showing improvements each season.

Should Tampa Bay not add any of this trio to the 40-man roster, they will be eligible to be selected by other teams in the Rule 5 Draft.

Changes are going to have to come sooner than later because the Rays have some needs to address on their roster. To bring players in from outside of the organization, people are going to have to be removed from the 40-man roster.

More Rays News: