What Would It Cost Rays To Bring Back Starting Pitcher Adrian Houser in Free Agency?
The Tampa Bay Rays have to feel comfortable with how things are shaping up on the mound. They have a lot of talented players at the Major League level to make up their starting rotation, and the bullpen looks to be in a great spot as well.
Getting their ace, Shane McClanahan, back will be a major boost. He has not pitched for the Rays since 2023, missing the entirety of the last two campaigns because of injuries.
He will join All-Star Drew Rasmussen, Ryan Pepiot and Shane Baz, who look like locks for the rotation. Beyond those four, the team still has Joe Boyle and Ian Seymour, who will factor into the mix.
It would not be a surprise to see Tampa Bay bring in at least one veteran pitcher to compete for that final spot. Counting on McClanahan to be available for a full allotment of innings after being sidelined so long would be irresponsible.
If the Rays turn to free agency to bring in another veteran arm, one player who does make sense is Adrian Houser. Tampa Bay was named one of the best fits for the veteran right-hander this winter.
He spent the second half of the 2025 campaign with the Rays after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox to help offset Taj Bradley and Zack Littell being traded away.
How much will Adrian Houser cost Rays in free agency?
Houser’s production fell off with Tampa Bay compared to what he was doing with the White Sox in the first half of 2025. But one of the reasons he makes sense for the Rays is how affordable he is expected to be.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently made predictions on how much money the top free agents available this winter would sign for. He has predicted Houser will sign a one-year, $4 million deal.
Even the cap-conscious Rays can afford $4 million for a backend starting pitcher. Of course, it could be argued that Tampa Bay would be better off giving that spot to one of their young guys and spending the money elsewhere.
Not major spenders, that $4 million could be allocated elsewhere on the roster to address a more pressing need. But, if the front office identifies starting pitching as a spot to upgrade, Houser makes a lot of sense, especially if they are no longer calling Steinbrenner Field home.
In 56.1 innings with the Rays, he surrendered seven home runs. In 68.2 innings with Chicago, he gave up only two long balls.
Pitching in a less hitter-friendly environment would serve him well. He misses barrels and generates a ton of ground balls, profiling as a solid backend innings eater who won’t break the bank.