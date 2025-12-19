Rays Claim Pitcher Recently Designated for Assignment by Braves

The Tampa Bay Rays have made some major changes to their roster this offseason. Outfielders Cedric Mullins and Jake Fraley were the first players signed to deals, followed by pitcher Steven Matz.

To make room for Matz on the 40-man roster, the team had to make a corresponding move. They opted to designate outfielder Tristan Peters for assignment, and he has since been traded to the Chicago White Sox.

Since that point, the Rays have been incredibly busy on the trade front. They completed two huge deals: a three-teamer with the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates centered around second baseman Brandon Lowe, and a surprising deal with their American League East rivals, the Baltimore Orioles, centered around Shane Baz.

In both transactions, Tampa Bay got back a ton of prospects, headlined by outfielder Jacob Melton, pitcher Anderson Brito and 2025 first-round picks, catcher Caden Bodine and outfielder Slater de Brun.

Rays claim pitcher Osvaldo Bido from Braves

Aug 30, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Osvaldo Bido (45) throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

With newfound space on their 40-man roster, the Rays decided to claim pitcher Osvaldo Bido from the Atlanta Braves. He was recently designated for assignment so the Braves could make room for shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, who signed with Tampa Bay last offseason as a free agent.

The Tampa Bay Rays have claimed RHP Osvaldo Bido off waivers from the Atlanta Braves. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) December 19, 2025

Bido’s time in Atlanta was short-lived. The team claimed him only last week off waivers, making the Rays his third franchise in about a week’s amount of time.

He started the 2025 campaign with the Athletics in their rotation. Nine starts were made, but his production wasn’t what the team was hoping for, which led to him being sent down to Triple-A in mid-May.

A few weeks later, Bido rejoined the Big League team. However, he was deployed as a long reliever, making only one start the remainder of the season. It didn’t go well, throwing three innings but surrendering four runs to the Detroit Tigers.

Some promise was shown during the 2024 campaign, when he had a 3.41 and 3.36 FIP in 63.1 innings with the Athletics, but it has been a struggle for him otherwise. During his Major League debut in 2023 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, he had a 5.86 ERA across 50.2 innings. But, his FIP of 4.10 indicates where may have been some bad luck involved.

He was on the receiving end of some positive regression in 2024 as a result. But, in 2025, he struggled mightily with an ugly 5.87 ERA in 79.2 innings. His FIP was even worse at 6.07.

With Baz no longer in the mix for a rotation spot, Bido could battle for one of the openings behind Drew Rasmussen, Ryan Pepiot and Shane McClanahan with Ian Seymour and Joe Boyle. One spot is expected to go to Matz.

Bido will have to show something to convince the Rays to keep him around because he is out of options. There will be pressure on him to perform to avoid being sent back to waivers.

