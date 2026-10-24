Pressure Is on Drew Rasmussen To Carry Rays To Game 2 Win

The Tampa Bay Rays fell behind early in Game 1 of the World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, courtesy of a Christian Yelich triple and William Contreras single.

That 2-0 deficit was a sizable hole to fall into given how good the pitching staff is for the Brewers. Nick Martinez did what he could to keep his team in the game, not allowing another run the rest of the game.

The Rays did provide a late flurry and comeback attempt, but they fell just short, losing 3-2. Now, they will be turning to their ace, Drew Rasmussen, to even up the series before heading back to Tropicana Field, where they have been dominant all season.

It was a surprising decision to some for manager Kevin Cash to go with Martinez in Game 1 instead of his ace, but getting Rasmussen another day of rest should pay dividends. Based on his history, the extra day makes him even more productive than he normally is.

Drew Rasmussen under pressure to lead Rays in Game 2

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) reacts against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pressure on him is immense. Heading back home with a 1-1 series, instead of trailing 0-2, is a massive difference. However, it certainly doesn’t seem like the moment will be too big for the two-time All-Star.

“I think where people get in trouble is they try to overcomplicate what the moment is,” Rasmussen said, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. “The plate is still 60 feet, six inches away."

That is certainly the right mindset for him to have. This is the biggest game of his career that he will pitch in, but he is approaching it the same way that he would any other game. And that will give him an edge, not being too amped up under the bright lights of a World Series game.

Having that self-confidence and belief that he will get the job done is great for Tampa Bay. There isn’t a pitcher the Rays would rather have out there, as Rasmussen has proven time and time again that he is up to the task.

Thus far this postseason, he has made three starts and has a 2-0 record with a 1.29 ERA. Across 21 innings, he has 23 strikeouts and only three walks, producing a 2.58 FIP and 0.762 WHIP.

Averaging seven innings a start, he gives Tampa Bay a huge advantage with his ability to work deep into games and remain effective in the late innings.

Another deep start would be excellent for the Rays, who also have their full allotment of high-leverage and late-inning relievers available behind Rasmussen. Only Steven Matz worked at least a full inning after Martinez was pulled from Game 1.