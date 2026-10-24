Rays' World Series Hopes Take Major Hit After Game 1 Loss

The Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers started the World Series on Friday night with each team seeking to gain the advantage in the matchup.

In Game 1, it was the Brewers who were able to strike first and take the lead on Nick Martinez. With Jackson Chourio on first base following a single, it was Christian Yelich who was able to drive in the first run of the World Series with a triple to center field. A diving attempt by the Rays came up just short, resulting in the first run.

After the Brewers took the lead, William Contreras would help make it 2-0 with a base hit off the glove of Taylor Walls. Even though the Rays are a great defensive team, these were both extremely tough plays to make, and it was a game of inches for the first couple of runs.

It would take until the top of the fourth inning for the Rays to get on the board, but a walk by Jonathan Aranda to start the inning and then a double a batter later by Junior Caminero set the Rays up nicely to strike. Liam Hicks might not have been able to get the big hit, but a groundout to first base resulted in a run being scored.

In the top of the fifth inning, a leadoff single by Victor Mesa Jr. set up the Rays well. He was able to advance to second base on a groundout by Ben Williamson. However, after Walls lined out, Mesa was caught stealing third with Yandy Diaz at the plate, ending a good chance for a run.

The following inning, it would once again be a caught stealing that ended things for the Rays, this time with Aranda getting thrown out at second base on what looked like it was going to be a hit-and-run.

Both starters ended up going five innings in this one. For the Rays, Martinez being able to compete with the ultra-talented Jacob Misiorowski was a big win for Tampa Bay.

Brewers Bullpen Comes Up Clutch

With both teams going into the bullpen fairly early, the Rays’ bullpen allowed a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Control was a bit of an issue for Steven Matz, and after walking the leadoff hitter in the seventh, he would eventually be pulled for Kevin Kelly, with Chourio coming in. Kelly was unable to get the job done against the talented slugger, and a base hit scored the third run of the game for the Brewers.

On the flip side, the Brewers' bullpen was really strong and went four innings in the Game 1 win. The Rays did put a scare into Milwaukee in the ninth inning, but Trevor Megill was ultimately able to get out of a big jam.

With the bases loaded and one out, Hicks grounded into a fielder's choice that went into review for a double play. With Caminero being safe at second base, a run was able to score for Tampa Bay, making it a 3-2 game. Megill would strike out Jonny DeLuca with runners on second and third in what ended up being a thrilling finish.

Now, while the Rays weren't expected to win this game against the best pitcher in the National League, they are behind the eight-ball in the series.