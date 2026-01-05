Rays' Defensive Star Predicted to Flip Positions to Start Next Season

The Tampa Bay Rays have entered the new year with some needs to address following what has been a busy winter so far.

It has been a busy offseason for the Rays, who came into the winter seeking to make some improvements. Following a disappointing end to the 2025 campaign, Tampa Bay was aggressive in free agency and addressed a number of needs. However, more have arisen for the team following a couple of trades.

The decisions to trade both Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz could end up being very beneficial long-term, but they will undoubtedly hurt the team for 2026. Both of these players were expected to be essential parts of the roster but will now be playing elsewhere.

While replacing Baz’s production might be a bit easier in the rotation, replacing Lowe is going to be a challenge. The talented All-Star was one of the best players at his position in the league, and he was fantastic for the team in 2025. While there are going to be some external options for the team to pursue, they could look to replace him internally as well.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the talented defensive infielder Taylor Walls would be switching positions and be the starting second baseman for the team on Opening Day.

Walls Fills in for Lowe

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After being the primary shortstop in 2025, the predicted move to second base for Walls would be a bold one, but also one that the team would welcome. If the talented infielder is going to move over to second base, that would be good news for the Rays, as Carson Williams is ready to be the starter at shortstop.

The talented young prospect is undoubtedly going to get an opportunity to compete for the job, but it will have to be the bat that carries him. Walls is one of the best defensive infielders in the league and can start on a lot of teams because of his defensive abilities.

Unfortunately, the Rays are lacking some firepower offensively, and that is an area that Walls can’t help with. However, he is the type of defensive player who can be a game-changer and help the team on that side of the field.

If Tampa Bay were able to upgrade offensively in a couple of other areas, using Walls as the starter at second base wouldn't be a bad thing. He would be able to become a Gold Glove candidate right away with his amazing skill set, but his offense would be lackluster.

